NATO Secretary General: I believe in Europe and North America together

03/05/2021 | 05:43am EST
'Strong transatlantic relations are the only way for our countries to address the great challenges of today and tomorrow,' he said. Addressing parliamentarians, the Secretary General outlined the priorities of the NATO 2030 initiative to strengthen the Alliance, highlighted the strong cooperation between NATO and the EU, and thanked Portugal for championing strong NATO-EU relations. He also welcomed the recent US decision to join the project on military mobility, which can enable US and other NATO troops and equipment to move faster across Europe. He stressed that parliamentarians can help reinforce the ties between Europe and North America and push for more ambitious and practical joint efforts between NATO and the European Union. 'Strengthening transatlantic relations and working hand-in-hand is the right thing to do,' he said.

Read the Secretary General's speech here

Disclaimer

NATO - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
