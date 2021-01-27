Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NATO briefs on forward presence at OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

01/27/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Organised by the United States FSC Chairpersonship, the meeting aimed to enhance participants' understanding of NATO's forward presence, and promote mutual trust and transparency.

The Director for Operations in NATO's Operations Division, Burcu San, opened the discussion, addressing representatives from the OSCE's 57 participating states, including Russia. She stressed that NATO's forward presence - composed of four multinational battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and a number of tailored measures in the Black Sea region - is a strong demonstration of the Alliance's unity and solidarity. She highlighted that this presence sends a clear message that an attack on one Ally will be regarded as an attack on all.

She explained that NATO's forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance is part of NATO's response to Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, ongoing destabilisation of eastern Ukraine, and military build-up in the Baltic region and beyond. She also highlighted the defensive and proportionate nature of this presence, noting that NATO fully respects its international commitments and supports efforts to build confidence and transparency on military activities.

In particular, she pointed out that Allies remain open and transparent about their national contributions to the battlegroups and NATO regularly publishes factsheets illustrating battlegroup personnel and force numbers online. NATO's forward presence is also subject to arms control and confidence and security building measures under the Vienna Document, the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty (as applicable), as well as relevant bilateral agreements by host nations.

Senior officials from France, Lithuania, Poland and the United States also briefed participants on other aspects of NATO's forward presence, including training activities, host nation and public support, and military transparency. A common message of transparency was reinforced by other Allies participating in the meeting.

Disclaimer

NATO - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aFed likely to leave support in place for struggling U.S. economy
RE
11:40aOil rises as hefty U.S. crude draw outweighs COVID-19 demand concerns
RE
11:36aLurching from crisis to crisis, Boeing delays 777X with demand hobbled
RE
11:32aNATO briefs on forward presence at OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
PU
11:32aSwiss, Britain deepen talks on financial sector agreement
RE
11:32aREADOUT : Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
PU
11:25aGold hits more than one-week low on doubts over stimulus bill, firm dollar
RE
11:24aBitcoin slips below $30,000
RE
11:23aStrong U.S. core capital goods orders underpinning business investment
RE
11:22aJanus Henderson to lift suspension on UK property fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on COVID-19, frothy market concerns
2EVOTEC SE : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ