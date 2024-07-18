BLENHEIM PALACE, England (Reuters) - A NATO command to coordinate support for Ukraine will be operational in Germany from September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We have agreed to establish a command to coordinate and provide security assistance and training for Ukraine," he said on arrival at a European Political Community meeting in Britain.

"That command will be operational in September, it will be 700 personnel in Germany ... and it will provide the support and the security assistance to Ukraine and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies."

