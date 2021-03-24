Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATO foreign ministers discussed Russia with the EU High Representative and foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland

03/24/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today 24 March, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets attended a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russia and regional security. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also participated.

The ministers touched upon Russia's military actions, violations of international law and arms control, and undermining democracy and the Western system. 'We underlined the continuation of our dual track policy towards Russia - we should continue to strengthen our deterrence and defence posture and to build up our resilience, while remaining open to dialogue.'

According to Foreign Minister Liimets, Russia has systematically increased its military presence and strengthened its posture from the Arctic all the way down to Africa in recent years. 'We are witnessing an increase of Russia's malign activities, be it hybrid and cyberattacks, elections meddling, human rights violations, and the poisoning and detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny,' Liimets said.

'We must continue with NATO's political and practical support to our close partners Ukraine and Georgia, who are most exposed to Russian pressure and whose territorial integrity and sovereignty have been violated. Russia's aggressive and destabilising pattern of behaviour constitutes the most serious threat to the Alliance for the foreseeable future,' Liimets said.

'The participation of High Representative Josep Borrell, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto provided a chance for a broad-based discussion and also demonstrated the strategic partnership of NATO and the European Union. We reaffirmed our resolve to give a principled response to Russia's destabilising behaviour,' Liimets added. 'NATO-EU cooperation is necessary to strengthen European security and to build up our resilience against various challenges.'

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUBoQfc

Additional information:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
Communication Department
press@mfa.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
12:38pCHUGAI : Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
PU
12:38pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:38pHomebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership
BU
12:37pBRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for Canadian IPO - sources
RE
12:37pGENERAL MILLS  : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
12:37pASTRAZENECA  : EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots
AQ
12:37pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : New Milwaukee area property marks 30th avid™ hotel open in North America
PU
12:37pMASTERCARD  : Links Executive Pay to ESG Goals
DJ
12:35pDOCUSIGN  : bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ