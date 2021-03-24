NATO foreign ministers discussed Russia with the EU High Representative and foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland

Today 24 March, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets attended a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russia and regional security. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also participated.

The ministers touched upon Russia's military actions, violations of international law and arms control, and undermining democracy and the Western system. 'We underlined the continuation of our dual track policy towards Russia - we should continue to strengthen our deterrence and defence posture and to build up our resilience, while remaining open to dialogue.'

According to Foreign Minister Liimets, Russia has systematically increased its military presence and strengthened its posture from the Arctic all the way down to Africa in recent years. 'We are witnessing an increase of Russia's malign activities, be it hybrid and cyberattacks, elections meddling, human rights violations, and the poisoning and detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny,' Liimets said.

'We must continue with NATO's political and practical support to our close partners Ukraine and Georgia, who are most exposed to Russian pressure and whose territorial integrity and sovereignty have been violated. Russia's aggressive and destabilising pattern of behaviour constitutes the most serious threat to the Alliance for the foreseeable future,' Liimets said.

'The participation of High Representative Josep Borrell, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto provided a chance for a broad-based discussion and also demonstrated the strategic partnership of NATO and the European Union. We reaffirmed our resolve to give a principled response to Russia's destabilising behaviour,' Liimets added. 'NATO-EU cooperation is necessary to strengthen European security and to build up our resilience against various challenges.'

