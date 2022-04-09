NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg - The Telegraph

April 9 (Reuters) - NATO is working on plans for a permanent
military presence on its border in an effort to battle future
Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/04/09/exclusive-full-scale-nato-military-force-defend-borders,
citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation"
that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an
interview with the newspaper.
"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European
security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders
to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term
adaptation of NATO," it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as
head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that
decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held
in Madrid in June.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest
refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to
rethink their defense policies.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)