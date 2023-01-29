Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance's ties in Asia

01/29/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg is seen during World Economic Forum 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday, the first stop on a trip aimed at strengthening the alliance's ties with U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

In Seoul, Stoltenberg is due to meet with Foreign Minister Park Jin, Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-Sup, and other senior officials, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said in a statement. He will also likely meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office has said.

Flying to Tokyo on Monday, the secretary general has meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other Japanese officials.

"I strongly believe that we need to strengthen the partnership between Korea and NATO because security becomes more and more interconnected," Stoltenberg told Yonhap News agency in an interview published on Sunday. "What happens in Asia, the Indo-Pacific, matters for Europe and NATO, and vice versa."

While NATO will remain focussed on Europe and North America, its members are affected by issues around the globe, he said.

"We need to address these global threats and challenges, including the challenges coming from China, and one way of doing that is, of course, to work more closely with partners in the region," Stoltenberg said.

Yoon and Kishida became the first leaders from their countries to attend a NATO summit, joining alliance leaders as observers last year.

Following the summit, South Korea opened its first diplomatic mission to NATO, vowing to deepen cooperation on non-proliferation, cyber defence, counter-terrorism, disaster response and other security areas.

Chinese state media had warned against South Korea and Japan attending the NATO summit and criticised the alliance's broadening partnerships in Asia. North Korea has said NATO involvement in the Asia-Pacific region would import the conflict raging in Europe.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by William Mallard)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:10aTen children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize - AFP
RE
03:06aItaly's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
RE
03:02aPolls open in Tunisian election with turnout under scrutiny
RE
02:34aChina says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
RE
02:30aPolls open in Tunisian election with turnout under scrutiny
RE
02:21aNATO's Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance's ties in Asia
RE
02:18aPakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
RE
02:16aBus crash in southern Pakistan kills 41 - local media
RE
01:56aChina says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
RE
01:56aChina resumes issuance of ordinary visas for japanese citizens t…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
2China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..
3Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
4Italy's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
5Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre

HOT NEWS