Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly

06/29/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO's Stoltenberg and Spanish PM Sanchez deliver statement ahead of NATO summit

MADRID (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected a swift ratification of Sweden and Finland's membership of the military alliance.

"We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that's unprecedented quick," he told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid. Both countries applied for membership of the alliance in mid-May.

"After invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments," he added. "That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55a"Impossible situation" for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
RE
02:54aMARKETMIND : When bad data is just that
RE
02:52aNobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site
RE
02:49aChina's Xi says COVID strategy is 'correct and effective'
RE
02:46aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 4%…
RE
02:44aNATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly
RE
02:38aChina is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg
RE
02:37aDollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks
RE
02:33aUK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister
RE
02:31aTaiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy r..
4Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapon..
5NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report

HOT NEWS