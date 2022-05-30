Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says

05/30/2022 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reach his objectives in the country that Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Supporting Ukraine with determination is the only way to ensure that the Europe and the world we have built has a certain future," he told an event marking Spain's 40th anniversary as part of the alliance. (Reporting by Inti Landauro. Writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aStellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
RE
05:32aAnalysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again
RE
05:31aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
05:31aAnalysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets
RE
05:30aDollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up
RE
05:27aNATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says
RE
05:27aSpain's pm sanchez says nato's support to ukraine is unbreakable…
RE
05:25aMalaysia's Petronas to trade some Canadian, U.S. LNG in spot market
RE
05:25aFTSE 100 Rises on Easing Fed, China Covid Worries -2-
DJ
05:25aFTSE 100 Rises on Easing Fed, China Covid Worries
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
5As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market

HOT NEWS