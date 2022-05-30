NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - NATO's support for Ukraine is
unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not
achieve his objectives in the country his forces invaded on Feb.
24, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.
The war in Ukraine and the applications by Finland and
Sweden to join the defensive alliance that it has triggered are
set to dominate a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization in Madrid on June 28-30 that Sanchez will host.
"Supporting Ukraine with determination is the only way to
ensure that the Europe and the world we have built has a certain
future," the prime minister told an event marking the 40th
anniversary of Spain's NATO membership.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the same
event that the "cold blast of conflict" would overshadow the
historic summit.
Ukrainian forces were battling on Monday to hold onto the
ruined city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk province, which has
become the focus of Moscow's offensive as it tries to take
control of the eastern Donbas region, one of Putin's war aims.
Finland and Sweden have formally applied to join NATO
following Russia's invasion of its neighbour, reversing
generations of military non-alignment. But Turkey has objected
to the Nordic countries joining, holding up a deal that would
allow for a historic enlargement of the alliance.
In Madrid on Monday, Stoltenberg said NATO was "ready to
defend every inch of allied territory from any threat from any
direction" and was providing critical support for Ukraine to
uphold its "right to self-defence, enshrined in the UN charter".
"At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the
next decade, we will reset our deterrence and defence for a more
dangerous world," the NATO chief said.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Writing by Emma Pinedo, Editing by
Andrei Khalip and Catherine Evans)