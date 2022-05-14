NATO will find sensible solution for Finnish, Swedish membership - Latvia

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - NATO will find a sensible
solution to accept Finland and Sweden as new members to the
alliance despite Turkish concerns, Latvian Foreign Minister
Edgar Rinkevics said on Saturday.
"We have had those discussions in the alliance many times
before. I think that we have always found sensible solutions and
that we will find one this time also," he told reporters as he
arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Berlin.
"Swedish and Finnish membership is of paramount importance
to the whole alliance, and ultimately also to Turkey."
