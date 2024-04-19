STORY: "We have compiled data about the different air defence systems we have in NATO and focused on the Patriot systems. And we are working with allies to ensure that they redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy.

Stoltenberg said other defense systems might also be provided to Ukraine, including the NASALS surface-to-air missile system.

Stoltenberg said a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council would take place on Friday and that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was expected to participate virtually.