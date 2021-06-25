NAVYA Accelerates With a Streamlined Management Board

Regulatory News:

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the simplification and strengthening of its Management Board in view of the future commercialization of Level 4 autonomous driving solutions.

Olivier Le Cornec, CTO, has been confirmed in his role as Chief Technology Officer, and his responsibilities have been extended to include Manufacturing and Customer Service.

Charles Beigbeder, President of NAVYA's Supervisory Board, said in particular: "Since Olivier's arrival, NAVYA has taken a crucial step forward with the finalization of its Level 4 autonomous driving systems. In a key phase for the development of the company, which is moving from the sale of experiments to the effective marketing of its solutions and services, Olivier's expanded responsibilities will facilitate the implementation of current and future developments."

Benoît Jacheet, CFO, has been confirmed in his role, Finance and Human Resources, and his responsibilities have been extended to cover Sales.

Charles Beigbeder added: "Benoît has been able to consolidate NAVYA's financial position to support the acceleration of technological developments implemented over the last 12 months. He will now focus on preparing the commercial organization to bring solutions and services to market."

Pierre Lahutte, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, has been confirmed in his role, and his responsibilities have been extended to cover Product Management and Licensing on the one hand and Navya's CSR Strategy on the other.

Pierre Lahutte will assume, on a transitional basis, the Presidency of NAVYA's Management Board.

Charles Beigbeder added: "NAVYA can rely on his extensive experience in the mobility and transport sector, in which Pierre has already successfully implemented disruptive technologies aimed at drastically reducing emissions, particularly in the field of electrification or bio-methane engines. Pierre has also contributed in recent months to the development of very promising partnerships for the future of NAVYA."

The Supervisory Board of NAVYA has appointed its Vice- President, Mrs Christiane Marcellier, as CSR representative.

All of the above decisions were adopted following the Supervisory Board meeting held on Friday 25 June 2021.

Charles Beigbeder concluded:

"I would like to thank Etienne Hermite and Jérôme Rigaud for their contribution to the development of NAVYA over the last few years, and I have great confidence in the strengthened Management Board team of Pierre Lahutte, Olivier Le Cornec and Benoît Jacheet to enter the effective commercialization phase. "

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading name specialized in the supply of autonomous driving systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Saline, Michigan) and in Singapore, Navya aims to become the leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya autonomous mobility solutions have been first to market and first to on-road service. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development platform, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries, as of 31 December, 2020. The Autonom® Tract is designed for goods transport. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005441/en/