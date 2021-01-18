Log in
NAWG National Association of Wheat Growers : Applauds USDA for Finalizing Quality Loss Adjustment in WHIP+

01/18/2021 | 02:28pm EST
25 Massachusetts • Ste. 500B • Washington, D.C. • 20001 • 202-547-7800

Web: www.wheatworld.org Twitter: @wheatworld

For Immediate Release Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 202.547.7800

NAWG Applauds USDA for Finalizing Quality Loss Adjustment in WHIP+

Washington, D.C. (January 5, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has announced that it has finalized quality loss coverage in its Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+). National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President and Cass City, MI wheat farmer Dave Milligan made the following statement in response:

'NAWG welcomes today's news from USDA's Farm Service Agency that it has finalized quality loss coverage in WHIP+. This new Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) is intended to help growers who suffered crop quality losses due to extreme weather conditions in 2018 and 2019. Many wheat farmers in the northern Plains and across to the northwest experienced significant falling numbers problems as a result of excessive moisture at harvest time.

'Congress included language and funding for WHIP+ to be expanded to include quality losses as part of the FY 2020 funding bill, with additional funding being added as part of the FY 2021 omnibus appropriations bill passed last month. From the onset of the disaster conditions and throughout 2020, NAWG worked with its state associations and other national stakeholders in engaging FSA officials by demonstrating the quality losses that were experienced and exploring options for WHIP+ quality loss implementation.

'Today's news culminates important work done to get needed support to impacted producers. NAWG is diving into the details of the program and looks forward to working with FSA and our producers during the sign-up period.'

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:27:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
