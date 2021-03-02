NB Private Capital Announces Name Change to Versity Investments

NB Private Capital, a real estate investment firm specializing in student housing and multi-family projects, announced today that it has changed its name to Versity Investments. The change was prompted by a desire to rebrand and reflect the expanding business model of the company as it grows in size, scope and strategy. The new name reflects a more wholistic approach to real estate investments as the company expands beyond just student housing, and denotes the experience and professionalism of the company, while underlying its traditionally excellent customer service.

Versity takes an investor-centric approach to real estate investment, identifying evolving investor goals and objectives, then creating strategies around real estate projects that align with those goals. Now, with an added emphasis on institutional investment, development, and an expansion into new real estate markets, company leaders believe it was time to rebrand and update the company name to reflect said evolution.

“NB Private Capital has long stood for cogent real estate strategy, results oriented investments and management, and superior investor relations,” said Blake Wettengel, CEO and Co-Founder of Versity. “Our new name better reflects our growth as we’ve expanded from a small, boutique firm, to a mid-sized company with a new and exciting expansion of scope and strategy.”

ABOUT VERSITY INVESTMENTS

Versity Investments specializes in real estate investments across the country with a combined value of well over one billion dollars over its fourteen-year history. With thirty properties in 17 US states, Versity has raised several hundred million dollars in equity investments en route to becoming one of the largest syndicators of real estate in the country.

www.versityinvest.com

All investment involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment model will perform as targeted. Securities offered through Emerson Equity, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. www.finra.org and www.sipc.org. Versity Investments, LLC and Emerson Equity LLC are not affiliated.

