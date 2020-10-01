Log in
NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady Says New PeaTos® Brand Chips Are a Slam Dunk

10/01/2020 | 05:31am EDT

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is so excited by revolutionary chip brand PeaTos® that gives him the perfect balance between “junk” style comfort snacks and healthier options that he has invested in the company and signed on to do a series of social media initiatives to back the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005359/en/

“I realized there was something very special here when I had to start hiding the PeaTos® Zesty Ranch Curls from the kids,” says McGrady. “PeaTos has nailed it with a chip that gives you all the joy of eating your favorite childhood comfort food with explosive flavors, strong crunch, and no compromise, while boasting better-for-you attributes like 2X the protein, 3X the fiber, NON-GMO, Gluten Free, and Nothing Artificial. There is zero sacrifice or guilt with this amazing snack chip…I love it!”

McGrady brings his winning mentality as the latest high-profile investor, and McGrady’s epic scoring barrage of 13 points in 33 seconds is the style of play underdog PeaTos® is looking for as they battle the heavyweight chip incumbent Frito-Lay, who has monopolized the snack aisle with brands like Cheetos®, Doritos®, and Funyuns®.

The seven-time NBA All-Star player says the brand mirrors exactly what he likes to see in successful entrepreneurship. McGrady is no stranger to star-studded team-ups, but this kind of partnership is an exciting one for him. PeaTos® - “Junk Food” Without the Junk - is gaining legions of followers who want the comfort of their favorite “junk food” chip, but without all the guilt. “We need more high-profile celebrities and accomplished athletes like Tracy to help us spread the message,” says Nick Desai, the company’s Founder and CEO. “Having someone as exciting, driven, and charismatic as Tracy on board is a huge win for us and for the democratization of the Chip aisle!”

PeaTos® is disrupting the $20B market for corn-based “salty fried snacks” dominated by PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay™. The brand PeaTos is a deceptively simple take on America’s favorite snacks and replaces the underlying corn base with peas and trades out the artificial “junk” for natural ingredients. The result is a “junk food” style product with significantly higher protein (4g) and fiber (3g), among other great attributes. Peas are also more sustainably grown than corn. The branded BFY ‘Better For You’ snack category is incredibly well-positioned for growth and has a unique positioning that sets it up for post Pandemic success due to the cross-section between “comfort food” and health and wellness — two pillars widely embraced by the brand. In less than two years, PeaTos has become a force in the salty snack industry, experiencing massive growth in both the e-commerce space and in traditional retailers like Kroger, Stop & Shop, Safeway, Albertsons, 7-11, and now Costco. From 2019 to 2020, the brand experienced 50% growth in sales, making it a magnet to celebrity athletes like McGrady who believe America is stronger when its people are healthier.

The Hall of Famer, best known for his sensational dunks and highlight-reel scoring, has stuck to his guns and produced a fun, engaging video for the chips that he can’t stay away from. But snacking on PeaTos® instead of the “other stuff” helps him stay above the rim and dunking as much as ever. PeaTos gives McGrady the chance to indulge with benefits and as he readily admits, he loves them so much he has to hide them from his kids.

About PeaTos®:

Rapidly growing revolutionary snack brand PeaTos® is advancing its mission to create a new class of snacks that offer all the taste and crunch of America’s top-selling "junk food" chips like Cheetos® and Funyuns® by replacing the old-school base of corn with peas and removing the artificial “junk”. Now you get a chip with all that “junk food” taste you crave without the Junk! PeaTos® is available in over 4,700 retailers including Kroger and its banner stores like Dillons, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Smith's. PeaTos® are also available at Costco, Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, and online on PeaTos.com, BetterSnacks.com, and Amazon.com. Learn more at PeaTos.com, and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
