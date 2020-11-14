Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NBA preseason to take place December 11-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/14/2020 | 11:31pm EST
An NBA logo is seen on a chair at an NBA exhibition in Beijing

The NBA preseason is less than one month away, with exhibition games set to take place from Dec. 11-19, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule has yet to be released.

According to the report, teams will have the option of playing three or four preseason games. All teams will have to play at least one preseason game in their home arena.

While there is no set plan on whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games, the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers already have announced they will not have spectators at Staples Center to open the regular season.

The NBA calendar was revamped this winter after the 2019-20 season lasted just short of a full year because of a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.

The 2020 NBA Draft now is scheduled for Wednesday, with free agency slated to start at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Free agent signings can begin on Nov. 22.

Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, giving teams less than two weeks of preparation before preseason games begin.

A freeze on trades still is in place, although various reports indicate that teams could be free to make deals as soon as Sunday, with Monday also a possibility.

--Field Level Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aAsia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
RE
04:04aBrexit deal 'very difficult but very doable' - Irish foreign minister
RE
03:43aSHELF DRILLING : Primary Insider Notification
PU
03:31a2020/11/15PREMIER : RCEP marks victory of multilateralism and free trade
PU
03:29aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Phone Call with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic
PU
03:09aChina aims for moderate export expansion, no longer focuses on surplus - think tank
RE
03:03aEgypt unemployment dropped to 7.3% in July-Sept -statistics agency
RE
03:03aEgypt's unemployment drops 0.5% year-on-year to 7.3% in july-sept 2020 - capmas
RE
03:02aNMC founder BR Shetty stopped from flying to UAE by Indian immigration - source
RE
03:00aRussia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
2Australia hopes Asia-Pacific trade deal will improve ties with China - report
3JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP C : China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries
4BLACK FRIDAY DYSON DEALS (2020): Top Early Hair Dryer, Fan, Vacuum & Air Purifier Deals Identified by Deal ..
5FACEBOOK INC : Parler Makes Play for Conservatives Mad at Facebook, Twitter -- 10th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group