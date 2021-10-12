NBAA National Business Aviation Association : Business Aviation Pledges Net-Zero Carbon By 2050 and Increasing Fuel Efficiency as Part of Renewed Climate Commitments

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit email

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-783-9360, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 12, 2021 - Business aviation leaders today pledged to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 as they expanded on a set of bold climate commitments made a decade ago, marking the latest in a string of new sustainability announcements at their main event of the year.

At the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA's) 2021 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the heads of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and NBAA also said the industry would continue its goal of increasing fuel efficiency 2% per year between 2020 and 2030.

These new ambitions build on the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change (BACCC) made in 2009, when the industry said it would reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2050, increase fuel efficiency 2% per year from 2010 to 2020, and achieve carbon-neutral growth by 2020.

"I'm incredibly proud to say that the industry is on track to meet or exceed those goals," NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said at a media breakfast kicking off the convention. "This is a testament to the value of a unified partnership among operators, manufacturers, fuelers, service providers and many others. With our collective focus and determination, we can achieve carbon-neutrality in our lifetimes."

GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce said technology advancements would be a key component to reaching the BACCC's milestone, pointing to lighter materials, reduction of parts through additive manufacturing, propulsion innovation, aerodynamic optimization through composites, advanced alloys, skin coatings and active winglets as just some of the many areas where further improvements will have impact.



"As higher blends of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) become approved for production, we will be able to further optimize fuel efficiency through technological advancements to achieve our environmental goals," Bunce said. "Our industry also has a proven track record of capitalizing upon innovations in the air traffic control infrastructure to further reduce emissions. Additionally, dramatic improvements in avionics and data communications capabilities will increase operational contributions to reducing emissions. When merged with the exciting new designs employing electric distributed propulsion, hydrogen and SAF hybrid aircraft, we are confident innovation will keep us marching toward our net-zero goals"

IBAC Director General Kurt Edwards pointed to the other main focus of the updated Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change: increased production, availability and use of SAF, and adoption of new market-based initiatives.

"SAF and initiatives like carbon-offsets will continue to be a key piece of the puzzle in carbon-emissions reduction," Edwards said.

The industry's commitment to ongoing sustainability progress is on full display at NBAA-BACE. The convention's all-new carbon-offset program will make it one of the world's largest carbon-neutral events, and nearly 100 exhibitors signed a Green Pledge to limit their environmental footprint for the convention. SAF is available at Henderson Executive Airport and McCarran International Airport, and a book and claim" option is in place to allow inbound flights to purchase sustainable aviation fuels even if they are not supplied at their departing airport.

Industry executives today will continue to discuss environmental efforts at the Business Aviation Sustainability Summit, which is being held on the first day of the convention.

More information about the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change is available at IBAC's website.

Learn more about NBAA-BACE.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.