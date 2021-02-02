Log in
02/02/2021

NBAA Welcomes Senate Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as DOT Secretary

02/02/2021 | 12:58pm EST
NBAA Welcomes Senate Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as DOT Secretary

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-783-9360, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Feb. 2, 2021 - The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today applauded the United States Senate for confirming Pete Buttigieg as Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary.

'NBAA congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his new role in leading the DOT, and we thank the Senate for moving quickly to consider his nomination, and confirm him as secretary,' said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. 'Business aviation is important to the economy, including in small and rural towns, and we look forward to working with the secretary on our shared goals of economic recovery and prosperity, infrastructure and investments for all of aviation, including emerging technologies, access to airports and airspace and sustainability.'

President Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg on Dec. 16, and he appeared before a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to consider his nomination on Jan 21.

Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, IN, and a former Democratic presidential candidate. In 2009 and 2013, Buttigieg was commissioned as a Navy intelligence officer while serving as mayor. He became a lieutenant when he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014, and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work. He is a graduate of Harvard University and an Oxford Rhodes Scholar.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.

Disclaimer

NBAA - National Business Aviation Association published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
