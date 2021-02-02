NBAA Welcomes Senate Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as DOT Secretary

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit email

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-783-9360, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Feb. 2, 2021 - The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today applauded the United States Senate for confirming Pete Buttigieg as Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary.

'NBAA congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his new role in leading the DOT, and we thank the Senate for moving quickly to consider his nomination, and confirm him as secretary,' said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. 'Business aviation is important to the economy, including in small and rural towns, and we look forward to working with the secretary on our shared goals of economic recovery and prosperity, infrastructure and investments for all of aviation, including emerging technologies, access to airports and airspace and sustainability.'

President Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg on Dec. 16, and he appeared before a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to consider his nomination on Jan 21.

Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, IN, and a former Democratic presidential candidate. In 2009 and 2013, Buttigieg was commissioned as a Navy intelligence officer while serving as mayor. He became a lieutenant when he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014, and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work. He is a graduate of Harvard University and an Oxford Rhodes Scholar.

