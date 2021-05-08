NBC News Anchor Richard Lui to Participate in AAPI Webcast

New York, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NGO Wire): Richard Lui, the renowned NBC news anchor, will speak at the Museum of Public Relations second annual tribute to the AAPI community in Communications: "STOP ASIAN HATE: The Role of Communicators."



The free virtual event will be held Wed., May 12, 6pm-8pmET.

For registration and sponsorship info: https://www.prmuseum.org/stop-aapi-hate-2021/#sponsorAAPI. More than 300 individuals throughout the U.S. and abroad have already registered.



Prior to joining NBC in 2010, Lui served as news anchor on CNN Worldwide. He was the first Asian-American ever to be appointed daily anchor for a U.S.-based network. He is also a member of the U.S. State Department's Speakers' Program. Lui recently published a book,Enough About Me, detailing his experiences caring for his elderly father.



The event will feature as keynote, Sri Ramaswami, head of Communications at pharma company GSK.

Moderators will be: Bill Imada, chair of the IW Group, and Joanne Tabellija-Murphy. National Director, Public Affairs-Corporate Affairs, for Walmart as moderators.

Panelists include 13 members of the AAPI community in media, advertising, public relations and government.

