NBC News Anchor Richard Lui to Participate in AAPI Webcast
05/08/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
New York, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NGO Wire): Richard Lui, the renowned NBC news anchor, will speak at the Museum of Public Relations second annual tribute to the AAPI community in Communications: "STOP ASIAN HATE: The Role of Communicators."
Prior to joining NBC in 2010, Lui served as news anchor on CNN Worldwide. He was the first Asian-American ever to be appointed daily anchor for a U.S.-based network. He is also a member of the U.S. State Department's Speakers' Program. Lui recently published a book,Enough About Me, detailing his experiences caring for his elderly father.
The event will feature as keynote, Sri Ramaswami, head of Communications at pharma company GSK. Moderators will be: Bill Imada, chair of the IW Group, and Joanne Tabellija-Murphy. National Director, Public Affairs-Corporate Affairs, for Walmart as moderators. Panelists include 13 members of the AAPI community in media, advertising, public relations and government.
Shelley Spector
The Museum of Public Relations
shelleyspector@prmuseum.org