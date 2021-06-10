NBC News' Craig Melvin to Be Honored at 2021 Father of the Year Awards

National Father’s Day Committee and Esquire Select Michael J. White, MD, Medical Director of the Adult Team of HCA Houston Healthcare Airlife, as 2021 “All-Star” Dad

The National Father’s Day Council announced today that NBC News’ TODAY Craig Melvin has been named a 2021 “Father of the Year” Honoree. Melvin will receive the award alongside Pfizer Chairman & CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, who will accept the award on behalf of all Pfizer employees, Wolverine World Wide’s Chairman, CEO & Director Blake Krueger, and country music superstar Brad Paisley.

The National Father’s Day Committee, along with Esquire and the Sani Family Foundation, will also honor 2021’s “All Star” Dad winner, Michael J. White, MD. This award recognizes a special father who continuously goes above and beyond in not only his commitment to his own children, but to his community and those children needing positive role models to guide and support their growth and development. Dr. White is the Medical Director of the Adult Team of HCA Houston Healthcare Airlife and was nominated by his daughter Corinne for his heroic efforts this year as an Emergency Room doctor throughout COVID-19.

The 79th Annual Father of the Year Awards will be presented virtually on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and hosted by Master of Ceremonies Dave Price, Weather Anchor for NBC 4 New York. As part of the Council’s commitment to supporting meaningful philanthropies aiding mothers, fathers and children, the awards event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy.

2021 Father of the Year honoree Craig Melvin is an award-winning news anchor on NBC News’ “TODAY,” a co-host of 3rd Hour TODAY, an anchor on MSNBC Reports and a host of “Dateline.” His breaking news coverage and reporting appears across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms. Melvin has covered a wide range of news events, including several Republican and Democratic National Conventions and Presidential Inaugurations. Prior to joining NBC News and MSNBC in July 2011, Melvin was a weekend anchor for WRC, NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, DC. Prior, Melvin earned acclaim as an evening news anchor at WIS in Columbia, South Carolina, which is also his hometown.

Melvin is a graduate of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he serves on the board of trustees. He is an active member in several charities, including the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Melvin lives in Connecticut with his wife, award-winning Fox Sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak, who is also the host of the podcast “The Artist and The Athlete.” They have a son and daughter.

“As an accomplished and trusted newsman, Craig Melvin reaches living rooms across the country and is a prime image of an inspiring and caring father,” said Dan Orwig, President & CEO of The Father’s Day/Mother's Day Council. “Tirelessly devoted to both his family and philanthropic efforts, Craig embodies the values of a true Father of the Year.”

About The National Father’s Day Committee

The National Father’s Day Committee is part of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc., a non-profit association that has as its mission the recognition and awarding of honors to role model contemporary fathers and mothers, while at the same time contributing to issues affecting the life and well-being of men, women and families. Past honorees have included Presidents Joseph Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Generals Douglas MacArthur, Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf, retail veteran Terry Lundgren, sports notables Arthur Ashe, Jim Kelly and Michael “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and communications leaders Tim Russert and Harry Smith. To learn more about The National Father’s Day Council, visit our website at www.fathersdaycouncil.org.

About Save the Children’s U.S. Programs

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Here at home, we’re focused on ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten and reaching key reading and math milestones at the end of third grade and that kids are continuing to learn and receive the nutrition they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

