NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Help For The Hungry Returns to Fight Hunger and Support Local Food Banks

NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52/KVEA’s Help For The Hungry donation drive returns for a fourth consecutive year to support local food banks and help provide millions of meals to families in need this holiday season. Demand for aid has skyrocketed as well as a surge in food prices during the pandemic leaving people across Southern California struggling with economic hardships, job loss and homelessness.

From November 22 through December 31, the public can donate any amount by texting H4H to 41444 or visiting nbcla.com/helpthehungry. A QR code will also appear on screen during newscasts to give viewers another option to donate. One hundred percent of donations collected will go directly to regional food banks and local food pantries in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties to feed families, seniors, veterans, college students and other individuals in need.

Since 2018, the award-winning campaign created by NBC4 has raised more than $1.5 million in cash donations and provided six million meals across Southern California. This year, Telemundo 52 joins the effort to elevate the awareness to a bilingual, bi-cultural audience.

The campaign also welcomes back partners Ralphs and Food 4 Less supermarkets. Customers who donate $10 at check-out will receive a free limited-edition reusable tote bag.

“We’re pleased to bring back our stations’ Help For The Hungry donation drive at a critical time to meet the needs of our diverse communities,” said Steve Carlston, NBC4 President and General Manager. “We’re grateful to our generous viewers who pay it forward year after year to help us provide millions of meals to tens of thousands of people across the Southland.”

“We are proud to join this year’s campaign in an effort that will help direct critical funds to support our local communities during these challenging times,” said Celia Chavez, President and General Manager, Telemundo 52 Los Angeles.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have a legacy of supporting diverse communities throughout the Southland, including those affected by the coronavirus crisis. For the past two years, both stations awarded nearly $550,000 to a dozen local nonprofit organizations tackling social issues and urgent COVID-19 needs through their Project Innovation grants.

In 2020, a partnership with Ralphs and Food 4 Less resulted in an additional $235,000 of emergency relief funds awarded to groups providing direct aid to the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Throughout the campaign, both news stations will cover stories on food insecurity in Southern California and how donations can make an impact in people’s lives. NBC4’s “Streets of Shame” news franchise also digs deep into the homelessness crisis further exposing the great need among vulnerable communities in the region. Audiences can watch NBC4 reports on Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and newscasts at 11:00 a.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. On Telemundo 52, tune-in to Noticiero Telemundo 52 morning newscasts at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Noticiero Telemundo 52 al Mediodía at 12 p.m., and evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Viewers can also catch stories on both stations’ digital, mobile and OTT platforms.

For more information about how to donate, visit nbcla.com/helpthehungry or telemundo52.com/comunidad. Follow @nbcla and @telemundo52 on all social media platforms for ongoing updates.

About NBC4:

NBC4 is the West Coast flagship station of the NBC Owned Television Stations, serving the vast region since 1949. NBC4 produces more than 43 hours each week of local news and weather, and the station features the largest award-winning investigative unit in Southern California. The station also produces “California Live,” a live weekday 30-minute lifestyle show featuring the latest in entertainment, travel and lifestyle trends across the Golden State. NBC4’s news operation has received nearly every industry award bestowed on local news, including numerous Los Angeles Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, two national and two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and a Peabody Award. NBC4 news is delivered across the main broadcast on channel 4, at www.nbcla.com, and through multiple interactive social media platforms 24/7. The NBC Owned Television Stations, part of NBCUniversal Local, also operates COZI TV (www.cozitv.com), a national network that brings viewers some of America’s most beloved and iconic television shows and movies.

About Telemundo 52

Telemundo 52 / KVEA is Telemundo’s west coast flagship local television station serving Spanish-speaking viewers in the Los Angeles market. Owned by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (a division of NBCUniversal), Telemundo 52 has been delivering news, information and entertainment to viewers throughout Southern California for more than 30 years. Consumers turn to Telemundo 52 for breaking news, weather and sports headlines across a variety of platforms, including online at Telemundo52.com and via mobile and social media channels. Today, Telemundo 52 produces and broadcasts nearly 30 hours of award-winning local news and entertainment programming each week and partners with local organizations committed to serving the diverse Hispanic community across Southern California. The station produces Acceso Total, the popular 30-minute lifestyle and entertainment show available to Spanish-speaking audiences in Southern California and over 35 U.S. markets. In addition, Telemundo Station Group operates TeleXitos (www.Telexitos.com) a national multicast network that offers viewers popular action and adventure television series and feature films in Spanish.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005173/en/