NBG Analytical Reports

10/20/2021 | 11:31am EDT
20 October, 2021

To improve analytical communication, the National Bank of Georgia continues publishing of "Financial Sector Review" and "Current Macroeconomic Review". The reviews include detailed analytical tables and charts on trends of macroeconomic and financial indicators.

The aim of these reviews is to provide the general public with analytical data and facilitate economic analysis.

Oqtober reviews are available on the following link.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:30:08 UTC.


