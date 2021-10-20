NBG Analytical Reports
20 October, 2021
To improve analytical communication, the National Bank of Georgia continues publishing of "Financial Sector Review" and "Current Macroeconomic Review". The reviews include detailed analytical tables and charts on trends of macroeconomic and financial indicators.
The aim of these reviews is to provide the general public with analytical data and facilitate economic analysis.
Oqtober reviews are available on the following link.
