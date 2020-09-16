Log in
NCBA Provides Disaster Relief Resources For Cattle Producers

09/16/2020

Date: 9/16/2020

Title: NCBA Provides Disaster Relief Resources For Cattle Producers

WASHINGTON (Sept. 16, 2020) - The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) today released the following statement to highlight federal programs that are available for cattle producers across the country who are being impacted by wildfires and hurricanes, including ways those not affected can help producers who are facing these natural disasters:

'The wildfires and hurricanes that have plagued the country these last few weeks are significant disasters that are hurting cattle producers in multiple ways. From flooded operations, burning rangeland, smoke inhalation, and many more, this is a trying time for producers. Everyone needs to take a close look at the resources available that are designed to help provide relief to producers, their families, and their animals,' said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. 'Our biggest concern is the well-being of everyone in the path of these disasters, know your evacuation routes and exercise extreme caution when dealing with these deadly forces of nature. Thank you to the first responders on the front lines that have been battling these fires and floods every day.'

Ranchers and farmers are urged to utilize the Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP) if applicable. WHIP provides disaster payments to agricultural producers to offset losses from hurricanes and wildfires. Read more about WHIP here.

NCBA has also set up a page that aggregates all disaster relief information in one place, that includes state specific resources, contact numbers, and donation information. Learn more here.

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:39:09 UTC
