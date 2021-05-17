Log in
NCCI : Donates $25,000 to Students Through Kids' Chance of America

05/17/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) will donate $25,000 to Kids' Chance of America as part of its recently completed Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2021. Kids' Chance provides educational opportunities and scholarships for children affected by a parent's work-related injury or death. 

"We're extremely grateful to NCCI for its continued support," said Ken Martino, president of Kids' Chance of America. "NCCI has been a national partner for many years, often going above and beyond through opportunities like this one. Their commitment enables us to make a difference in the life of a child whose parent was seriously or fatally injured on the job."

Kids' Chance of America coordinates fundraising and scholarship awards for 49 state groups in the US. Its vision is to ensure children of injured workers can pursue their educational dreams without financial burden.

"Kids' Chance makes a real difference for deserving young people, helping them and their families deal with the challenges of a catastrophic work injury," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI.

NCCI's Chief Customer Operations Officer Mark Mileusnic added, "We believe in the mission of Kids' Chance, and it's an honor to support its initiatives throughout the year." Mileusnic is also a member of the Kids' Chance of America advisory board.

Learn more about Kids' Chance in this video from NCCI's AIS event.

You can find a complete recap of NCCI's  Annual Issues Symposium 2021—Stronger Together in the AIS Highlights Report available on ncci.com.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

About Kids' Chance of America

Kids' Chance of America represents 49 state-level nonprofit organizations that provide scholarships to children of workers who have been seriously or fatally injured on the job. Cumulatively, since its inception in 1988, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded over 8,000 scholarships totaling more than $27 million. To learn more about Kids' Chance, visit www.kidschance.org.

Media Contact:

Cristine Pike
Manager, Communications, NCCI
cristine_pike@ncci.com
561-893-3631

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncci-donates-25-000-to-students-through-kids-chance-of-america-301292878.html

SOURCE NCCI


