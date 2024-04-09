NCL INDUSTRIES SHARES UP 3.1%
Stock Market News in real time
INDIA STOCKS-India's Sensex powers past 75,000, NSE stocks' market cap tops 400 trln rupees
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 AM ET
Airlines struggle with lack of planes as summer travel set to hit record levels
Japan's Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest $545 million in chip materials plant
Shanghai copper hits all-time high on demand optimism, supply cut prospect
Blackstone nears deal to take L'Occitane private, Bloomberg News reports