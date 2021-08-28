Log in
NCL, Ministry of Coal to launch Rs 3.5 Crore Skill Development Project

08/28/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Ministry of Coal
NCL, Ministry of Coal to launch Rs 3.5 Crore Skill Development Project

Five Hundred Local Youth to be trained in Plastic Engineering
Posted On: 28 AUG 2021 12:37PM by PIB Delhi
  • NCL to spend Rs.70,000 per trainee to impart job-oriented skill
  • Training visualized under National Skill Qualification Framework
  • CIPET, Chennaito assist NCL to ensure effective training

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL),a Miniratnacompany under the Ministry of Coal will be impartingtraining to 500 youth, living in and around the operational areas of NCL, in Plastic Engineering trade and ensure theirjob readiness in the competitive market. The training will be organized with the help of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai.

NCL will spend Rs 70000 per trainee under CSR for this residential training program containing course fee, course material, uniform, training kit, accommodation and other overhead charges. The selected candidates will be imparted training in plastic processing, injection moulding, blow moulding, plastic recycling, etc., by CIPET at its centers located at Bhopal, Gwalior and Lucknow. This training program has been prepared as per the norms set by the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and approved by the National Skill Qualification Committee (NSQC).

In this regard an MoU has been signed between the holding company of NCL, Coal India Limited and (CIPET), Chennai.

For selection of candidates, NCL in association with CIPET has organized a two day screening session atNigahi and Khadia projects and subsequently 345 eligible candidates were selected for the skilldevelopment programme. The remaining candidates will be selected in upcoming screening rounds.

Notably, NCL has spent around Rs 130 crores during the financial year 2020-21, and set a target to spend Rs 132.75 crores in the year 2021-22 on CSR activities.

NCL, Singrauli based Miniratna company of the Government of India operates with 10 highly mechanized opencast coal mines and accounts for 15 percent of national coal production. The company had produced over 115 million tonnes of coal in the last fiscal.

SS/RKP



(Release ID: 1749824)Visitor Counter : 35


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS