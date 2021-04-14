Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCLA Praises WY Legislature, Gov. for New Law Protecting Ranchers' Animal ID Technology Choices

04/14/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenced by a lawsuit brought by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of America’s livestock producers against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its subagency, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the Wyoming Legislature recently passed HB0229, allowing cattle and bison producers in the state to use a variety of identification methods for their livestock.

In July 2020, USDA sent shockwaves through the livestock industry when it published a notice in the Federal Register proposing to define an “official eartag” under the 2013 Final Rule governing animal identification and traceability as being limited to radio frequency identification (RFID) eartags. The move prohibited the use of low-cost and popular traditional eartags. USDA’s recent activity followed its decision in April 2019 to issue a two-page factsheet or “guidance document” mandating livestock producers to begin using RFID eartags in 2023. NCLA successfully challenged the legality of USDA’s factsheet, thereby forcing the agency to withdraw it in October 2019. Under HB0229, livestock producers in Wyoming can continue using any form of identification referenced in the 2013 Final Rule, including brands, tattoos, metal or plastic eartags, back tags, and group identification numbers. 

NCLA, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, represents the trade association Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA), and four ranchers—Tracy and Donna Hunt from Wyoming, and Kenny and Roxy Fox from South Dakota—in R-CALF USA, et al. v. U.S. Department of Agriculture, et al. The lawsuit currently pending before the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming argues that USDA and APHIS failed to comply with the Federal Advisory Committee Act’s (FACA) statutory requirements in establishing and using two advisory committees to gather information necessary to implement the RFID eartag mandate. If NCLA’s FACA lawsuit succeeds, USDA will not be able to use any of the recommendations or information obtained from the unlawful advisory committees in proposing a new RFID rule.

The passage of HB0229 is the second victory for livestock producers resulting from NCLA’s aggressive legal challenges against administrative agencies that “legislate by guidance,” thereby avoiding the strictures of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) while imposing ever increasing mandates and requirements on the regulated public. USDA and APHIS announced last month that they will go through a full rule-making process pursuant to APA to make any changes to the 2013 Final Rule governing animal identification and traceability. These agencies have again been forced to abandon their attempt to replace the 2013 Final Rule with guidance, which has been at the root of NCLA’s legal objection. 

NCLA released the following statements:

“We are pleased that the Wyoming legislators understand the importance of protecting our livestock producers’ right to choose which form of identification best works for their operations. USDA and APHIS have been relentless in their efforts to force our producers to convert to a costly and complicated RFID eartag program. The passage of HB0229 is now one more roadblock to those efforts. We hope other states will follow suit.”
Harriet Hageman, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

 “We applaud the State of Wyoming for protecting the private property rights of Wyoming ranchers. The law provides that ranchers everywhere can choose to identify their property—their livestock—in the manner that best suits their operations. USDA tried unlawfully to take that choice away. The State of Wyoming has now ensured it won’t happen again.”
Bill Bullard, CEO, R-CALF USA

For more information visit the case page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

 

 


Judy Pino, Communications Director
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
media@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNCLA Praises WY Legislature, Gov. for New Law Protecting Ranchers' Animal ID Technology Choices
GL
05:59pU.S. Vaccine Panel Opts Not to Vote on J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Clot Risk
DJ
05:58pSOFTBANK  : Televisa Univision venture aims for global Spanish streaming service
RE
05:57pNASHVILLE MAYOR : Oracle to bring 8500 jobs, $1.2B investment
AQ
05:57pGameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets
RE
05:57pFEMSA Files 2020 SEC Annual Report
GL
05:55pINFRATIL  : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt
PU
05:53pCanada's Northland Power buys Spanish wind farms and solar parks
RE
05:53pCOMMERCE RESOURCES  : Announces Agreement with Tormont50
PU
05:50pSEACOR MARINE  : 12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $86 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ