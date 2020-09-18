Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCLA's Comments on Proposed Rules Prompt HHS and DOJ to Curb Abuses of Administrative Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have adopted recommendations from petitions for rulemaking submitted in 2018 by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group. NCLA petitioned federal agencies and departments across the government that too often regulate through “guidance” to follow the process the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) mandates for regulations—specifically notice and comment. This week, at the invitation of both departments, NCLA submitted comments to HHS’s “Good Guidance Practices” proposed rule and DOJ’s “Prohibition on the Issuance of Improper Guidance Documents Within the Justice Department” interim final rule.

HHS’s proposed rule partly adopts suggestions made in NCLA’s September 2018 petition for rulemaking. NCLA’s comments respond specifically to the portion of HHS’s proposed rule that would allow regulated parties to petition for withdrawal or modification of guidance documents. In its response, NCLA commends HHS for including a finality statement, a vital procedural protection that allows regulated parties to vindicate their rights in court. Finality and meaningful judicial review are recurring problems with respect to agency guidance documents. We believe, however, the proposed rule doesn’t go far enough to guarantee the opportunity for judicial review. NCLA urges HHS to specify in the final rule that its decision on a petition is final agency action, subject to judicial review. Further, NCLA recommends that the proposed rule include an additional provision establishing a definite timeline for required agency response under the rule’s suspension provision.

NCLA is also pleased that DOJ issued a binding final rule, a protection which stops regulated parties from being subject to unlawful enforcement actions based on alleged violations of guidance that purport to bind private parties with the force of law. DOJ’s proposed interim final rule partly adopts suggestions made in NCLA’s July 2018 petition for rulemaking asking the department to include the policies and principles in the memo drafted by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Sessions memo prohibited improper guidance documents, but NCLA’s petition described the Sessions memo as “little more than guidance on guidance” because it lacked any permanent or binding effect. DOJ’s interim final rule corrects this deficiency by codifying its policies and principles in a final and binding rule.

Since 2018, NCLA has petitioned over twenty federal agencies and departments to adopt formal rules that will last. See the full list of petitions for rulemaking filed by NCLA here.

NCLA released the following statements:

“NCLA’s petitions have languished with the agencies for years. Thankfully, in response to President Trump’s Executive Order prompting agencies to adopt procedures regarding guidance documents, agencies, like HHS and DOJ, have finally taken action to curb the unlawful use of guidance documents. This is a positive first step in making sure that agencies are following the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Kara Rollins, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“As well-meaning as the Sessions memo may have been, it skipped the rulemaking process just like the guidance documents it targeted.  It is refreshing to see those intentions finally codified. These rules are a sign that federal agencies are slowly but surely coming to terms with the idea that they, too, are bound by the Constitution and rule of law.”

Jared McClain, Staff Counsel, NCLA

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

 ###

Attachment 

Judy Pino, Communications Director
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
media@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pSLALOM : Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
BU
01:41pADDLIFE : signs agreement with Italian SIAD Healthcare s.p.a. on the acquisition of advanced surgery business
AQ
01:40pMarshall Applauds Inclusion of All Kansas Wheat Growers in CFAP 2 Program
PU
01:40pEric Sprott files Early Warning Report for Freegold Ventures Limited
NE
01:37pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pPeak Announces Rebranding Plans and Provides Preview of Upcoming Website
NE
01:35pAsana Named No. 8 on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
BU
01:33pThe Third Recruitment Automation Conference Brings Recruiting Community Together to Tackle Unemployment
PR
01:33pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group