NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Year End Distributions

12/31/2021 | 03:20pm EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds ("NCM Investments"), announced today that year end distributions have been declared for the following funds:

  • $6.9801 per unit for NCM Norrep Fund
  • $0.6374 per unit for NCM Conservative Income Portfolio
  • $1.4625 per unit for NCM Balanced Income Portfolio
  • $1.9724 per unit for NCM Growth & Income Portfolio

All year end distributions are payable on Dec 31, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Dec 30, 2021.

Unitholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of year end distributions should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments.com for more details.

For more information, please contact:
Client Services
NCM Asset Management Ltd.
(403) 531-2650

* Based on the F Series; rates may differ for other series.

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108810


© Newsfilecorp 2021
