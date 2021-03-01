Log in
NCP Advises on Combination of Impact Investing Pioneer, Cornerstone Capital, with Pathstone

03/01/2021 | 01:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesvold Capital Partners ("NCP"), a merchant bank that specializes in the financial services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive financial advisor on Cornerstone Capital Group's ("Cornerstone") combination with Pathstone ("Pathstone"). NCP's deal team, led by Peter Nesvold, advised Pathstone in the transaction.

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering families, family offices, and select nonprofit institutions comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice. With this combination, Pathstone will have offices in 13 cities and nearly $25 billion in total advisory assets.

Cornerstone, led by impact investing pioneer Erika Karp, is an SEC registered investment advisor whose mission is to help investors achieve targeted environmental and social impact goals without sacrificing investment performance.

About Nesvold Capital Partners

NCP is a merchant bank that serves as a strategic advisor to, and makes supportive minority investments in, firms in the financial services industry. We have a particular focus on asset and wealth management, securities, fintech, and related businesses.

NCP was built by the former COO and Head of Strategy of Silver Lane Advisors, the #1-ranked investment bank that guided asset and wealth management firms with $295 billion in aggregate client assets through mergers and acquisitions. With the perspective of having advised hundreds of asset and wealth management firms, we provide strategic capital, thought leadership, and board services to such businesses managing through exponential growth and/or transformational events, including mergers, acquisitions, recapitalizations, substantial organic growth initiatives, and partner liquidity/succession.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncp-advises-on-combination-of-impact-investing-pioneer-cornerstone-capital-with-pathstone-301237159.html

SOURCE Nesvold Capital Partners


© PRNewswire 2021
