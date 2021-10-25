Log in
NCQA Rates Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Highest Employer-sponsored and Medicaid Health Plans in Indiana

10/25/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s commercial PPO/EPO and Medicaid plans earned the highest ratings among all insurance plans in Indiana from the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Private and Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2021. This rating recognizes Anthem as a leader in supporting its members with access to high quality healthcare services.

“Anthem’s mission today in Indiana is the same as it was when we were formed 75 years ago: to improve the lives of our members and the health of the communities we serve,” said Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s commercial business in Indiana. “NCQA’s rating speaks to our breadth of products and services, which provides members with access to the most comprehensive network of providers in Indiana. We’re honored to serve Indiana citizens and their healthcare needs.”

“We are proud to be recognized as the highest quality Medicaid plan in Indiana,” said Kimberly Roop, M.D., president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid business. “During the pandemic, we intensified our efforts to connect with members to ensure their whole health needs were being met.”

The NCQA rated Anthem’s Medicaid health plan 4.5 out of 5 stars for Patient Experience. Anthem was also rated highly for members accessing prenatal and postpartum care, managing their glucose and blood pressure and adherence to medication for depression.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid plan earned a 4 out of 5 rating and the commercial PPO/EPO plan earned a 3.5 out of 5.

NCQA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality, publicly released its 2021 Health Plan Ratings. The report rates more than 1,000 commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid health insurance plans on a 5-point scale for customer satisfaction, prevention, and treatment. The insights gained from the NCQA ratings are vital in enhancing interventions, delivering impactful programs, and shaping future strategies.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter @AnthemBCBS_News and @AnthemBCBS or find us on Facebook.


