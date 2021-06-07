Log in
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020

06/07/2021 | 10:24am EDT
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020 
07-Jun-2021 / 17:23 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020 
 
Moscow          June 7, 2021 
 
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2020 which meets the requirements of Russian and 
international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules. 
The 2020 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/ 
annual_reports/ 
 
About NCSP Group 
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC 
Transneft. 
NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, 
JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC 
on a parity basis. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
MSidorov@ncsp.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67011U2087 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:          NCSP 
LEI Code:      LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.:  109790 
EQS News ID:   1205139 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

