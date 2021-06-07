PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020
07-Jun-2021 / 17:23 MSK
Moscow June 7, 2021
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2020 which meets the requirements of Russian and
international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.
The 2020 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/
annual_reports/
About NCSP Group
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC
Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard,
JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC
on a parity basis.
For more information, please contact:
MSidorov@ncsp.com
