NCTO Sends Letter to Lead House & Senate Committee Members in Support of Congressional Action Addressing Forced Labor in China

WASHINGTON-The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles, from fiber though finished sewn products, sent a letter to the chairs and ranking members of the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee today, in support of congressional efforts to address China's use of forced labor.

The House Ways and Means Committee's Subcommittee on Trade is holding a hearing today at noon on this important issue.

NCTO sent the letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) and Ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas), Senate Finance Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers, including artificial and synthetic filament and fiber producers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 585,240 in 2019.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $75.8 billion in 2019.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $29.1 billion in 2019.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.5 billion in 2018, the last year for which data is available.

