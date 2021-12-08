NEC Corporation Sweeps American Security Today 2021 ASTOR Awards

Recognized for groundbreaking achievements in public safety and security solutions across five categories

NEC Corporation today announced it is the recipient of five 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in the categories including:

Best Integrated Security Management System

Best Federal Government/DoD Access Control Management

Best COVID-19 Detection Solution

Innovation for Airport/Aviation Safety

National Security for Travel Security Management solutions

Extraordinary Industry Leadership and Innovation Person of the Year Award, Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, President of NEC National Security Systems

Almost 20 years ago the very idea of Homeland Security changed forever due to the events of 9/11/2001. In the years following that day, Dr. Kiernan dedicated her career to creating a safer world for all. Dr. Kiernan was honored alongside TSA Administrator, Admiral David Pekoske and Former Police Commissioner William Bratton of the NYPD, the BPR, and the former Chief of the LAPD.

“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said AST’s Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its sixth year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at NEC Corporation of America, celebrated the awards by saying, “Our team is honored to be recognized for our achievements in the fields of public safety and homeland security among peers we so highly respect.”

He added, “There is no greater cause than protecting the safety and security of communities, we feel honored to work in collaboration with public servants across the United States to accomplish these worthy goals.”

To learn more about NEC’s national security systems, please visit, https://www.necnss.com/.

