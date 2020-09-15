Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEDLAC social partners agree to economic recovery action plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) has agreed to an action plan for economic recovery which is due for consideration and finalisation by Cabinet and is directed towards building confidence and placing SA on a path of investment and growth.

The agreement was formalised at a meeting today, Tuesday, 15 September 2020, of the NEDLAC Forum for Economic Recovery that was chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The social partners' action plan is founded on significant convergence on what needs to be done to set the economy on a new, accelerated, inclusive and transformative growth trajectory.

Social partners have identified priority areas for rebuilding the economy as well as structural reforms and other programmes which will enable sustainable and inclusive growth with an intensive focus on job creation.

Social partners have also agreed on a social compact which commits government, business, labour and community to mobilising funding to address Eskom's financial crisis in a sustainable manner - in return for an efficient, productive and fit-for-purpose Eskom that generates electricity at affordable prices for communities and industries.

The economic recovery action plan identifies roles and responsibilities of all the social partners - government, community, labour and business - who today declared their commitment to implementation of the plan.

The President will announce the details of the plan once it has been finalised by Cabinet.

The President welcomed the social partners' plan for economic recovery as a demonstration of collaboration that had produced 'a significant milestone in the history of our democracy and the advent of a new era of confidence'.

'This is a great achievement that rises to the challenge of the moment,' the President said.

Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pEPAZZ : DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts with Government Agencies and Healthcare Providers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
01:19pTACO JUNKIES, REJOICE : Torchy's Tacos' Award-Winning Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce Now Available at Select Whole Foods
BU
01:18pELSE NUTRITION : IIROC Trading Halt - BABY
AQ
01:18pATLANTIA : prepares to challenge govt with motorway assets listing - sources
RE
01:17pLattia Baker Named Executive Director For Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
PR
01:16pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : ACS Closes Sale of Photovoltaic Projects in Spain to Galp
DJ
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:14pDATADOG : Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation
BU
01:14pBazelet Oglesby Introduces Cannabis America, a 0.00% THC Cannabis Plant
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group