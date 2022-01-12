NEO Exchange Announces Breakthrough Listing in Food Sector With IPO of Plantable Health

Alternative healthcare company is changing the narrative about healthy eating

The NEO Exchange is proud to announce the public listing of Plantable Health Inc. (“Plantable” or the “Company”), a unique and clinically supported dietary intervention program focused on health and wellness. The Company begins trading today under the symbol PLBL.

Plantable was designed to make healthy eating effortless by delivering nutrient-rich, plant-based, chef-prepared meals along with one-on-one coaching support and educational resources. Based out of New York, Plantable was founded after a family health crisis by Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, a Ph.D. in Quantum Chemistry, and a prior Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

“Our debut on the NEO Exchange is a significant milestone for our company as we look to leverage the capital markets to fuel our growth with the support of a Tier 1 exchange,” commented Nadja Pinnavaia, CEO of Plantable. “We are on a mission to transform the health of a world that is addicted to processed food and give people the tools that will revolutionize healthcare. Combined with Plantable’s strong organic growth, our IPO will give us the necessary resources to advance our clinical trials, further develop our technology, and expand our eCommerce initiatives.”

At the core of Plantable’s service offering is a fully-immersive 28-day program intended to reset dietary habits while reducing weight and inflammation. The Company is currently engaged in clinical trials with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with further trials about to commence with Weill Cornell, Johns Hopkins, and other leading medical institutions.

“Today marks some exciting firsts for NEO. Plantable is our first female-led corporate issuer – an exciting and long-overdue milestone, given our commitment to diversity and inclusion. It is also our first public listing at the intersection of the food and healthcare sectors,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Plantable aboard as our latest corporate issuer. They have truly embraced the innovation economy by taking a proven business model and improving upon it for the benefit of their customers. We look forward to supporting their success by offering all the benefits of a Tier 1 exchange – including enhanced liquidity and investor awareness – coupled with NEO’s incomparable service and support.”

Investors can trade shares of PLBL through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About Plantable Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health, and well-being by bringing together plant-based meals, personalized coaching support, and lifestyle tools to empower people to change their dietary habits.

Connect with Plantable: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005162/en/