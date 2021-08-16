Log in
NETA Welcomes Three New NETA Accredited Companies

08/16/2021 | 08:58am EDT
PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce TAW Technical Field Services, Taifa Engineering Ltd. Group, and ESR Electrical Services as the newest NETA Accredited Companies.

NETA Accredited Companies are third-party, independent electrical testing and engineering service businesses providing full-service testing, analysis, and maintenance of electrical power systems. NETA maintains a comprehensive accreditation process that accredits the company and certifies its individual technicians. The accreditation standards assure consumers of both the qualifications of the company as well as the credentials of the individual technician.

“NETA Accredited Companies pass through a rigorous review process which accredits the company only after satisfying all safety, technical, and professional standards. Additionally, each company must certify their field service technicians in accordance with ANSI/NETA ETT Standard For Certification of Electrical Testing Technicians,” says Ken Bassett, Chair, NETA Membership Committee. “We are pleased to recognize these exceptional organizations as NETA Accredited Companies and know that they will be sought after and held in high regard throughout the power distribution industry.”

TAW Technical Field Services (TAW) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is a technologically comprehensive, engineering-driven company that uses imagination and technical expertise to provide customized integrated solutions for its customers’ energy challenges. TAW’s expertise encompasses total system solutions for rotating electrical and mechanical apparatus and the associated controls serving customers around the world in industries, such as fossil, renewable and nuclear power generation, the military, homeland security, mining, steel, chemical processing, health care, water utilities and more.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Taifa Engineering Ltd. Group is a Canadian Engineering and Technical Services Company comprised of Professional Engineers, Electricians, and Testing Technicians specialized in electrical engineering, power systems installation, commissioning, analysis and maintenance. The company’s objective is to provide expert engineering design with the utmost attention to safety, energy efficiency, and reliability. Taifa has offices in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Namibia.

ESR Electrical Services specializes in electrical services designed around preventative strategies. They perform smart and cost-effective techniques that help organizations keep their facilities in compliance and in tip-top shape. Located in Palmdale, California, their mission is to provide companies with the tools, communication, knowledge and support they need to maintain their facilities to the highest standard without breaking the bank.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Katie Polzin
NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association
Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)
kpolzin@netaworld.org


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS