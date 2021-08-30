Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEW DATA FINDS GAME BASED LEARNING IS MORE EFFECTIVE THAN TRADITIONAL VIDEO-BASED LEARNING

08/30/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newark, NJ, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today revealed new research conducted in collaboration with the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business – Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management Program. The study found that while both groups gained similar levels of information, the group learning using the game-based approach with 1Huddle learned the same material 45% faster than the group that used video-based courses on LinkedIn Learning.

The University conducted a research study on more than 600 participants to compare the effectiveness of two just-in-time learning methods, video-based learning and game-based learning. In the study, an industry-leading learning management system (LMS) was tested against 1Huddle to compare which method was more effective. 

Key learnings from the study revealed:

  • Individuals who were more engaged were significantly more likely to learn
  • 1Huddle players were significantly more engaged than the video-based learning group
  • Participants said that 1Huddle was more enjoyable than video-based learning
  • Participants who used 1Huddle gained the same amount of knowledge 45% faster than using video-based learning

"When training, it is scientifically established that learners will gain knowledge faster, be more engaged and happier using 1Huddle over traditional video-based learning,” said Michelle Gacio Harrolle, PhD, Director, Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management, University of South Florida.

“It is gratifying but not surprising to learn that 1Huddle is a more effective training tool than video-based learning,” said Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “Now more than ever research like this can play a critical role in helping corporate leaders make better investments to more effectively and quickly onboard, upskill and engage workers for the future of work.”

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key clients include, Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co


Sandra Correa
Rally Point for 1Huddle
917-319-8472
sandra.correa@rallypoint.pr

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aUCB : Evolving the epilepsy treatment paradigm
AQ
10:17aTARGOVAX ASA : - Abstract on ONCOS-102 phase 1 trial in advanced PD1 refractory melanoma is accepted at ESMO Congress
AQ
10:16aWACKER NEUSON SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:15aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, CSOD, VICI, SIC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in July -- NAR
DJ
10:14aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : to cut nearly 500 Texas jobs following bankruptcy
RE
10:14aFreddie Mac Confirms Immediate Mortgage Relief Options for Homeowners Affected by Hurricane Ida
GL
10:13aCHW ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Announces Upsized Pricing of $110,000,000 Initial Public Offering
BU
10:12aNESTLE S A : Food for thought? Nestle taps students and startups in R&D drive
RE
10:12aSTELLANTIS N : extends output halts at several European car plants on chip shortage
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
5Cautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS