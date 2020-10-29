Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEW: Economic Comeback Under President Trump Breaks 70-Year Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

News broke this morning that real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 33.1% in the third quarter of 2020-beating expectations and setting an all-time record.

This jump in GDP is nearly double the previous record set 70 years ago.

Thanks to President Trump's policies, the American economy is weathering the global pandemic better than any other major Western country, including those of Europe. As the Council of Economic Advisers wrote this morning:

While the pandemic hit every major economy around the world, the United States experienced the least severe economic contraction of any major Western economy in the first half of 2020, with the Euro Area economy's contraction being 1.5 times as severe as the contraction of the U.S. economy.

Since April, America has gained over 11.4 million jobs, recovering more than half of those lost because of lockdowns. Retail sales are already above pre-pandemic levels, many construction and manufacturing jobs have returned, business activity is at a 20-month high, and new jobless claims fell to their lowest level this week since the beginning of the pandemic.

This 'V-shaped' recovery is beating economist predictions and outpacing the slow recovery under former President Obama. After the 2008-09 recession, it took the Obama Administration 4 times as long to regain the same share of lost economic output.

WATCH: The media has an obligation to share this news.

Two big reasons explain President Trump's success. The first is that his pro-growth, pro-worker agenda made our economic fundamentals stronger. Before Coronavirus swept the globe, American incomes hit a record high in 2019 while poverty rates hit a record low. Median incomes saw their biggest one-year jump ever.

Second, President Trump took targeted action to help American workers and families after the Coronavirus hit. His Administration negotiated the CARES Act, implemented the Paycheck Protection Program to save jobs, extended supplemental unemployment benefits, paused student loan payments, and halted evictions.

Today, the left wants to emulate Europe, issue endless lockdowns, and use the pandemic as an excuse to grow government control of the economy and society. President Trump wants to keep working with the private sector, protect the most vulnerable among us, and safely reopen our economy and schools.

Today's GDP report makes it clear: The data supports President Trump's strategy.

The Great American Comeback is well underway-a testament to both President Trump's policies and the strength and resilience of America's workers and families.

Great American Recovery: 3rd quarter GDP smashes expectations

Larry Kudlow: The Trump agenda gave momentum to businesses

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:39:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pTERRITORIAL BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pNORTHEAST BANCORP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pCELSIUS RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
06:59pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Cashflow Report – September 2020
PU
06:59pTreasury Bill Auction
PU
06:59pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2020
PU
06:59pOTTO ENERGY : Status Update on Hurricane Zeta Impacts - Gulf of Mexico
PU
06:59pWASHINGTON REIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pENERGY RECOVERY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pNETSTREIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
4ANALYSIS: U.S. drugmakers, bracing for price cuts, shift election support toward Democrats
5U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group