Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SNR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/28/2021 | 05:18pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On June 28, 2021, New Senior announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Ventas for approximately $2.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, New Senior stockholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that New Senior’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for New Senior’s stockholders.

If you own shares of New Senior and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pPAKISTAN STATE OIL  : Government of Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed New Framework Agreement amounting to US$ 4.5 billion
AQ
05:35pNETFLIX  : Gareth Evans' “Havoc” Rounds Out Cast→
PU
05:34pPAKISTAN STATE OIL  : Government of Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed New Framework Agreement amounting to US$ 4.5 billion The Agreement will facilitate identification of other areas of cooperation at country and regional levels and to enhance and promote trade
AQ
05:34pSTUDY : Protection from Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may last for years
AQ
05:33pJPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank
RE
05:33pBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
05:32pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pTUYA SMART  : Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities at 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC)
PR
05:31pALPHABET  : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -report
RE
05:31pFLSMIDTH A/S  : GE names Jan Kjaersgaard as chief of offshore wind business
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS