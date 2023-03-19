NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP IS PURSUING A DEAL TO ACQUIRE FAILED SIGNATURE BANK- BLOOMBERG NEWS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|70.00 USD
|-22.87%
|0.00%
|0
|6.540 USD
|-4.66%
|-11.26%
|0
