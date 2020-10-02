Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR DROPS 0.5% TO $0.6615 AFTER TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:12am EDT

RPT-NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR DROPS 0.5% TO $0.6615 AFTER TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aJapan August household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
02:04aFutures sink as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02:00aCENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAKES QE UNCOMFORTABLE : Mike Dolan
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Selected quotes as U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19
RE
01:55aJGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion
RE
01:53aUK events industry warns of 90,000 COVID job losses
RE
01:47aHuawei's investments are 'predatory actions', U.S. Pompeo to paper
RE
01:45aDollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:42aJapan Aug household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
2ALPHABET INC. : Google drops Australia from News Showcase launch amid regulator rancour
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
4ROSS STORES, INC. : ROSS STORES : Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
5BP PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Golar Power offers top bid for Petrobras's LNG terminal - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group