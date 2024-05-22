EXCLUSIVE - NEW ZEALAND SET TO CUT DEFENCE SPENDING BY 6.6% IN 2024-25, DEFENCE MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 PM ET
Dollar consolidates as Fed urges patience; markets await meeting minutes
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 PM ET
Dollar consolidates as Fed urges patience; markets await meeting minutes
Japan's Nikkei seen rising 4.6% this year on solid corporate outlook, global economy - Reuters poll
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- New Zealand Set To Cut Defence Spending By 6.6% In 2…