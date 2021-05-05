Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/05/2021 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5 May 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(the “Racecourse” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that Bryan RH Burrough, a non-executive Director of the Company, has acquired 8,600 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (‘Shares’) on 4th May 2021 at a price of GBP 7.375 per Share. Bryan RH Burrough has a resultant interest of 8,600 Shares, representing 0.25 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£) RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
Bryan RH Burrough 2021-05-04 8,600 7.375 8,600

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bryan RH Burrough
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Newbury Racecourse Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each
Identification code GB0002910429
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) GBP 7.375 Volume(s) 8,600
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
 8,600
 

GBP 7.375
  • Price
e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-04
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc  Tel: 01635 40015
Julian Thick, Chief Executive
Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited      Tel: 0203 328 5656
Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance) 

Hudson Sandler   Tel: 0207 796 4133
Charlie Jack


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 50% shareholdings in two subsidiaries holding the properties in shap pat heung road and tai tong road, yuen long, new territories and major transaction in relation to possible provision of financial assistance
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : and i2b2 tranSMART Foundation Create “Digital Twins” to Treat Long-Haul COVID-19
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : APEX Transforms How the World Consumes Technology
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : Unlocks Value of Data at the Edge
PU
10:57aHealthy food, healthy businesses during COVID-19
PU
10:57aCHINA U TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL  : Resignation of company secretary and independent non-executive director and non-compliance with the listing rules
PU
10:57aRFA : New Analysis from DOE Researchers Confirms Ethanol's Low-Carbon Benefits
PU
10:57aMICROSOFT  : Winners of Education Open Data Challenge announced
PU
10:57aLeading Edge Materials Updates on Norra Kärr Mining Lease Application
GL
10:57aCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
Latest news "Companies"
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ