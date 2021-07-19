Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Move to the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market

07/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 July 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(“Newbury Racecourse” or the “Company”)

Designation into the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Newbury Racecourse is pleased to announce that it has met the eligibility criteria to join the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market. The Apex segment caters for larger, more established businesses and applies additional eligibility criteria to encourage greater transparency and liquidity.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse PLC said: “We are delighted that we are now part of the Apex segment on the Aquis Growth Market. The business has always had a strong board with excellent governance and has now adopted the QCA code to formalise this. Following the site redevelopment we are well positioned for the future, and we expect that the move to this segment will improve our liquidity on the exchange and demonstrate to potential investors that Newbury Racecourse plc is a company to invest in.”

Quote from Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange PLC: “We welcome Newbury Racecourse ‘s move to Apex. At AQSE, we are particularly pleased when companies already on our Growth Market’s Access segment make the upwards transition to the Apex segment, having met the necessary criteria. We wish Newbury Racecourse all the best in its new ‘home’.”

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc                                                                               Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick, Chief Executive

Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate adviser)                                      Tel: 0203 328 5656

Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)                      

Hudson Sandler                                                                                                Tel: 0207 796 4133

Charlie Jack


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:11aSHANTA GOLD : Five-Year Plan Presentation
PU
02:11aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility and improves its financial conditions
PU
02:08aChina frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
RE
02:07aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
PU
02:07aINSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
02:07aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 2021 The Wall Is Now Available Worldwide
PU
02:06aDollar shifts up a gear as virus looms over England's 'Freedom Day'
RE
02:05aEGDON RESOURCES : Biscathorpe Carbon Intensity Study and Planning Update
PU
02:05aPERSHING SQUARE TONTINE : Letter to Shareholders from PSTH CEO Bill Ackman
PU
02:05aPALACE CAPITAL : Disposal programme continues with Weybridge sale
PU
Latest news "Companies"