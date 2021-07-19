NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Move to the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market

19 July 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(“Newbury Racecourse” or the “Company”)

Designation into the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Newbury Racecourse is pleased to announce that it has met the eligibility criteria to join the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market. The Apex segment caters for larger, more established businesses and applies additional eligibility criteria to encourage greater transparency and liquidity.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse PLC said: “We are delighted that we are now part of the Apex segment on the Aquis Growth Market. The business has always had a strong board with excellent governance and has now adopted the QCA code to formalise this. Following the site redevelopment we are well positioned for the future, and we expect that the move to this segment will improve our liquidity on the exchange and demonstrate to potential investors that Newbury Racecourse plc is a company to invest in.”

Quote from Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange PLC: “We welcome Newbury Racecourse ‘s move to Apex. At AQSE, we are particularly pleased when companies already on our Growth Market’s Access segment make the upwards transition to the Apex segment, having met the necessary criteria. We wish Newbury Racecourse all the best in its new ‘home’.”

