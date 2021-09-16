Log in
NEWPRO Home Solutions expands to Connecticut with NEWPRO Bath Solutions

09/16/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Woburn, Massachusetts, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPRO Home Solutions (NEWPRO), a third-generation, family-owned, and operated home improvement solutions provider announces their expansion into the Connecticut market with NEWPRO Bath Solutions.   NEWPRO’s expansion includes a satellite sales and installation office located in Hartford, Connecticut. NEWPRO has been offering bath solutions for over thirteen years and has been serving New England homeowners with exterior home improvement solutions including windows, doors, siding, and roofing, for over 75 years.  NEWPRO Bath Solutions offers a solid surface wall system and bath replacement options including tub to shower conversions, tub replacements, and KOHLER walk-in baths that can be installed in as little as one day.  

“The opportunity to expand our bath solutions to the entire state of Connecticut supports NEWPRO’s initiative to increase our footprint throughout New England.  We have served many states throughout New England and serve the border of Connecticut from our Wrentham, MA office. The opening of our Hartford satellite location will allow us to serve the entire state and establish ourselves as a local Connecticut company.” states NEWPRO President and CEO, Anthony Cogliani.  “We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver NEWPRO Bath Solutions to Connecticut with the same customer-first mentality, delivering a worry-free, convenient, home improvement experience. NEWPRO Bath Solutions provides options for homeowners to update their bathroom in one day, with the least amount of disruption to their home. We take immense pride in delivering an exceptional experience and look forward to earning our five-star reputation beyond our current serving area and throughout the state of Connecticut.” Cogliani continues.    

In addition, NEWPRO will be expanding their philanthropic initiative, NEWPROcares to the market launching their 5th annual Baths for the Brave bath giveaway to a Connecticut veteran homeowner. For the past five years, NEWPRO has provided a veteran with the gift of a bath to provide a safer bathing space as a way of giving thanks for their service. This year NEWPRO plans to ask for Connecticut veteran homeowner nominations and will reward one winner with this gift of thanks.  Details to follow in the month ahead.   

Connecticut homeowners can schedule their free, no-obligation, bath design consultation and quote by calling NEWPRO at 855-982-9949 or visiting newpro.com and submitting a request online.   

About NEWPRO Home Improvement Solutions 

NEWPRO Home Improvement Solutions is a third-generation, same family-owned and operated local business, and has been providing home improvement solutions to New England homeowners for more than 75 years. With a customer-first mindset, the goal is to deliver a worry-free, convenient experience to exceed the customers’ expectations, earning NEWPRO a five-star reputation. NEWPRO strives to be a home improvement partner for life. With their corporate office in Woburn, MA, and multiple offices and satellite locations in Northern and Southern New England, NEWPRO offers energy-efficient replacement windows, insulated siding and roofing systems, doors, and bathtub and shower replacement systems, as well as KOHLER walk-in baths and showers. For more information, visit www.newpro.com. 

  

 

Attachment 


Marci Katz
NEWPRO Operating LLC
7818970401
mkatz@newpro.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
