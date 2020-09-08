Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEWS: Trends Rising from COVID-19 Spur Commercial Use of Two-Wheelers and Drive the MCO Market, Sees Kline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 10:48am EDT

Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, Kline anticipates two-wheeler sales to decline due the impact of the COVID-19 on low- and mid-income segments of the population in developing countries that make up a large percentage of two-wheeler users. Nevertheless, driven by the demand for individual mobility, industry growth is expected to bounce back in 2021. According to Kline’s just-published Lubricants for Motorcycles, Scooters, and Mopeds: Global Market Analysis and Opportunities study, the global motorcycle oil (MCO) market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2019 to 2024. To learn more about this resilient market, join our free webinar, taking place on October 7, 2020.

The growth rate is lower than what has historically been witnessed, due to the disruption in demand in 2020 and contraction of China’s demand beyond 2020. North America will most likely register the highest growth in CAGR terms, but the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest volume growth. The two-wheeler population in Europe is expected to register the lowest growth due to dwindling sales and an aging two-wheeler population, along with an overall slowing in economic activity. 

The increasing commercial use of two-wheelers is primarily driving growth in the MCO market. According to Sushmita Dutta, the project manager of Kline’s study, “Using two-wheelers as taxis and courier/delivery services is increasing in almost all regions, not just in developing countries. E-commerce has been favorably affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have increased their online purchasing due to the stay-at-home policy in many countries. This change in consumer purchasing behavior is expected to be permanent, providing an impetus to further e-commerce growth and, thus, the rising use of two-wheelers for delivery services.” Dutta adds, “Unlike personal-use vehicles, two-wheelers utilized for commercial transportation accumulate higher mileage and require lubrication more frequently, driving the MCO demand.”

Key product growth segments are semi-synthetic and original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) genuine lubricants. The penetration of OEM genuine lubricants has significantly increased globally during the past few years. In India, the largest two-wheeler market globally, genuine oils accounted for 5%-10% of the country’s MCO demand in 2019. Almost every leading OEM (Harley-Davidson, Hero, Honda, Suzuki, TVS, Kawasaki, and Yamaha) has its own brand of genuine oils. Adoption of these oils varies according to the country, depending on their popularity, pricing, and the marketing efforts of the OEMs and their authorized workshops. Genuine oils have a higher usage preference over other merchant brands in countries such as Indonesia and the United States, among others.

A further penetration of genuine oils is expected to positively influence synthetics adoption, as the consumers of genuine oils are more likely to adhere to OEM recommendations. In Asia-Pacific and South America, where most end users of two-wheelers belong to low- or mid-income segments, synthetics will continue to face challenges. However, with the increasing sales of automatic scooters and higher-cylinder-capacity vehicles in these regions, a shift toward semi-synthetic will likely be witnessed.

Electric vehicle (EV) penetration is increasing globally, but they are not being seen as a significant MCO growth disrupter in the near future. This is because two–wheeler adoption volumes are very low and are insignificant in most countries. The only exception is China, which has experienced exponential growth in the electric two-wheeler population over the last five years. While the MCO market in China will continue to shrink due to this trend, markets in other countries will expand, resulting in an overall positive outlook for the global market. However, the Indian government’s proposed move toward EVs, and other countries’ desire to promote EVs, could be detrimental for the industry beyond the forecast period.

About Kline  
Kline is a worldwide consulting and research firm dedicated to providing the kind of insight and knowledge that helps companies find a clear path to success. The firm has served the management consulting and market research needs of organizations in the agrochemicals, beauty & personal care, chemicals & materials, energy, and life sciences industries for more than 60 years. For more information, visit www.KlineGroup.com


###  

Attachment 

Vera Sandarova
Kline & Company
Vera.Sandarova@klinegroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aMCDONALD : a Pioneer on Diversity, Now Finds Itself Under Fire
DJ
11:10aPG&E : Amid Extreme Heat, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 21 Counties, Mostly in the Sierra Foothills
AQ
11:10aDIETSWELL : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
AL
11:08aOGILVY : Becomes First Agency Brand to Reach 1 Million Followers on LinkedIn
PR
11:01aNESTLE S A : intensifies its sustainable packaging transformation journey
AQ
11:01aWinbond Announces Monthly Revenue for August
AQ
11:01aNESTLE S A : Purina boosts innovative sustainable home delivery in Chile
AQ
11:01aSHARP : Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness in Reducing Airborne Novel Coronavirus 1 a World First 2
AQ
11:01aHP INC. : Deepens Investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Launches Distance Learning Business Challenge
AQ
11:01aSMC Corporation Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Accelerate Customer Experience Initiatives
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : General Motors picks 11% stake in Nikola; to jointly make electric pick-up truck
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group