NEWSMAKER-Australia's Albanese: a pragmatist who promises unity

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Anthony Albanese, who is set to
be Australia's next prime minister, is a pragmatic leader from
a working-class background who has pledged to end divisions in
the country.
"I want to unite the country," the Labor Party leader said
after conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat
following an election on Saturday.
"I think people want to come together, look for our common
interest, look towards that sense of common purpose. I think
people have had enough of division, what they want is to come
together as a nation and I intend to lead that."
Labor's election campaign spotlighted Albanese's
working-class credentials and his image as a pragmatic unifier.
Albanese, 59, entered parliament in 1996 - just as Labor
entered the first of two decade-long patches in opposition. The
party's time back in power, from 2007 to 2013, was marred by
leadership squabbles in which he openly criticised both sides.
Those years forged his reputation as a collaborator willing
to work outside ideological lines, as Leader of the House where
he managed government business in the parliament.
After losses in the 2010 election, Labor was saddled with
the country's first minority government in 70 years, requiring
it to win support from conservatives or independents to pass
laws.
But by one measure cited by political commentators - the
number of laws passed compared to the number of days in office -
it turned out to be Australia's most productive parliament.
"There was an attempt to create chaos, but what Anthony did
(as Leader of the House) was to ensure that the work of
government proceeded," said Craig Emerson, who was trade
minister in that government.
At 12, Albanese helped organise a rent strike that kept his
mother's public housing property from being sold off to
developers. Those who know Albanese say he is genuinely
motivated by the mix of pragmatism and concern for social
justice he gained during his childhood struggles.
"It gave me a determination, each and every day, to help the
people like I was, growing up, to have a better life," Albanese
told the National Press Club in January, recalling how he at
times depended on neighbours for food when his mother, who
relied on a disability pension, was unable to provide for him.
Albanese was the first in his family to attend university,
where he studied economics and became involved in student
politics.
At 22, he was elected president of Young Labor, the party's
youth wing, and worked as a research officer under the economic
reformist government of Bob Hawke, Labor's longest-serving prime
minister.
"Anthony has ... a capacity to look beyond the party
political alignment," said Robert Tickner, a former Labor member
who took the teenage Albanese's call about his mother's stove.
"(He) believes in this idea that there are people of good
will in the community," Tickner said in a phone interview. "He's
not someone who's a sectarian."
