NEWSMAKER-Nagel returns to Bundesbank as boss, likely to maintain house view

* Joachim Nagel worked at Bundesbank for 17 years
* Defended focus on inflation, market discipline
* Emphasised risks of ECB crisis-fighting measures
* Nomination likely to be formalised this week
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Bundesbank's likely next
president, Joachim Nagel, is a member of the ruling Social
Democratic party and a former policymaker at the German central
bank who upheld its conservative credo when he got a board seat.
He will take over on Jan. 1 from Jens Weidmann, who quit
five years early after a decade of fruitless opposition to the
European Central Bank's aggressive stimulus policy of sub-zero
interest rates and massive purchases of government bonds,
according to press reports and a government source.
As Germany's representative on the ECB's Governing Council,
Nagel will have a say in key decisions, starting with how the
ECB should handle a period of exceptionally high inflation and
uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Nagel's nomination is expected to be formalised this week.
The 55-year old economist joined the Bundesbank in 1999,
rising through the ranks to reach the board in just over a
decade before switching to state-owned lender KfW in 2016.
Currently employed by the Bank for International
Settlements, Nagel has not publicly expressed any views on
monetary policy for years.
But the speeches he gave as a Bundesbank board member
between 2010 and 2016 show he adhered to the German central
bank's tough stance on inflation and emphasis on market
discipline for banks and governments.
In spring 2012, as traders unconvinced by the ECB's timid
purchases of bonds from the most indebted euro zone governments
were betting on a break-up of the currency bloc, Nagel said the
ECB should resume its focus on inflation, not state finances.
"The clear separation of duties between fiscal and monetary
policy must not be put into question," he said. "Monetary policy
should concentrate as soon as possible again solely on ensuring
price stability in the euro area."
The Bundesbank lost that battle: then-ECB President Mario
Draghi's famous pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the
euro followed just a few months later and the ECB launched the
first of several massive bond-buying schemes.
TRILLIONS OF EUROS
In the decade since, the euro zone's central bank has
amassed trillions of euros worth of bonds, mostly sovereign debt
issued by its 19 member states.
The initial aim was to revive price growth in the euro zone,
while more recently the ECB has sought to ease the burden on
governments taking on unprecedented amounts of debt to finance
the fight against COVID-19.
Under Draghi as well as his successor Christine Lagarde, the
ECB has also provided banks with increasingly cheap multi-year
loans, recently even paying them to borrow provided they do not
shrink their own loan books.
All these measures were opposed by Weidmann and Nagel's
speeches show he had similar reservations.
Speaking months after the launch of the ECB's Asset Purchase
Programme in 2015, Nagel said the Eurosystem of euro zone
central banks had already done all it could.
"With its crisis measures, the Eurosystem has reached the
limits of its mandate," Nagel said in October of that year. "It
must be clear to all market players that there must be no
permanent dependence on central bank financing."
The Bundesbank has since grudgingly accepted the purchase of
government bonds as one of the ECB's tools.
Nagel's appointment is one of the first decisions taken by
Germany's new government, comprising new chancellor Olaf
Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberal FDP.
Their coalition, which marks a reorientation of German
politics after 16 years of government by Angela Merkel's
conservatives, is expected to spend and invest more generously.
But even with Nagel, himself a Social Democrat, at the helm,
the Bundesbank's deeply ingrained scepticism towards feeding the
economy out of the public purse is unlikely to change.
As far back as June 2014, he said the economy needed to be
weaned off public support, arguing in a speech that: "The real
economic recovery must have a sustainable foundation.
"Growth must be based more on private consumption," Nagel
said then. "Only that can help the economy develop from its
current dependence on extraordinary monetary policy and
government spending and investment."
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Kevin Liffey)