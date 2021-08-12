Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXEN TIRE and official partner Manchester City Football Club kick off new Premier League 2021/22 season

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The cooperation with Manchester City, which begun in 2015, will be continued in the 2021/22 season.
  • Increased engagement with fans and customers through a variety of online activities
  • Shared growth achieved through strategic alliances during a worldwide epidemic

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Manchester City Football Club for the new 2021/22 season of the Premier League.

Since 2015, NEXEN TIRE has been an official partner of the world-class football club Manchester City. Despite challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the two partners are now preparing to kick off their seventh consecutive season together.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, NEXEN TIRE has increased its engagement with global followers through online events and content distribution like the Purple Live, Digital fan engagement campaign, virtual fitness challenge Nexen Road to Man City, and Road Trip Challenge, the latter where Man City players were challenged to pronounce the names of road trip locations around the world and in Korea. With Manchester City entering the new 2021/22 season, the Company will continue to raise its interaction with fans using a variety of methods.

While NEXEN TIRE was able to raise global awareness through expanding its global market share, the Man City partnership also enabled the Company to offer OE tires to a variety of automakers across the world.

A long-term, trust-based connection with Manchester City has been a significant springboard for both firms,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. “Manchester City will undoubtedly perform well in the Premier League this season.”

During the 2020/21 season, NEXEN TIRE and its business partners utilized its partnership with Man City to promote strategic sales like co-marketing events for consumers in Asia, the Middle East, Latin American and Africa. Going forward, the Company looks to expand further in preparation for post-Covid operations during the 2021/22 season.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong), one in Qingdao, China and another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. Nexen Tire has been a successful sports sponsor in a variety of events in Europe ranging football to ice hockey such as Manchester City F.C., Eintracht Frankfurt, and BK Mladá Boleslav.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cdf6cb-a558-4ff5-bdad-0a1960af0d79


CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr

Primary Logo

NEXEN TIRE and official partner Manchester City Football Club kick off new Premier League 2021-22 season

NEXEN TIRE and official partner Manchester City Football Club kick off new Premier League 2021-22 season

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09aGlobal Software Development Firm Selects 3CLogic to Streamline Customer Engagements and Solve Inquiries Faster
BU
03:08aS.Korean stocks slip for sixth day as chip shares dive
RE
03:07aOil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns
RE
03:06aDiners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery
RE
03:06aBottler Coca Cola HBC sees lower margins after H1 profit surges
RE
03:06aGold firms as Fed taper fears recede after U.S. inflation print
RE
03:05aMODERN PLANT BASED FOODS : Meat Announces Launch of Latest Plant-Based Product, Breakfast Sausage Targeted at Multi Billion Dollar Fast Food Industry
AQ
03:05aFTSE 100 to Open Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
03:05aSynopsis 2021 Edition 3 Airs on September 20 - 24
NE
03:03aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Q2 & Interim Results 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
2Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4STRAUMANN HOLDING AG : EQS-ADHOC : Straumann Group further accelerates growth in the second quarter to deliver..
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..

HOT NEWS