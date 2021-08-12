NEXEN TIRE and official partner Manchester City Football Club kick off new Premier League 2021/22 season

The cooperation with Manchester City, which begun in 2015, will be continued in the 2021/22 season.



Increased engagement with fans and customers through a variety of online activities

Shared growth achieved through strategic alliances during a worldwide epidemic



SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Manchester City Football Club for the new 2021/22 season of the Premier League.

Since 2015, NEXEN TIRE has been an official partner of the world-class football club Manchester City. Despite challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the two partners are now preparing to kick off their seventh consecutive season together.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, NEXEN TIRE has increased its engagement with global followers through online events and content distribution like the Purple Live, Digital fan engagement campaign, virtual fitness challenge Nexen Road to Man City, and Road Trip Challenge, the latter where Man City players were challenged to pronounce the names of road trip locations around the world and in Korea. With Manchester City entering the new 2021/22 season, the Company will continue to raise its interaction with fans using a variety of methods.

While NEXEN TIRE was able to raise global awareness through expanding its global market share, the Man City partnership also enabled the Company to offer OE tires to a variety of automakers across the world.

A long-term, trust-based connection with Manchester City has been a significant springboard for both firms,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. “Manchester City will undoubtedly perform well in the Premier League this season.”

During the 2020/21 season, NEXEN TIRE and its business partners utilized its partnership with Man City to promote strategic sales like co-marketing events for consumers in Asia, the Middle East, Latin American and Africa. Going forward, the Company looks to expand further in preparation for post-Covid operations during the 2021/22 season.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong), one in Qingdao, China and another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. Nexen Tire has been a successful sports sponsor in a variety of events in Europe ranging football to ice hockey such as Manchester City F.C., Eintracht Frankfurt, and BK Mladá Boleslav.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

